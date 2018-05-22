Erweiterte Funktionen
Royal Dutch Shell stock: This is amazing
22.05.18 18:33
Finanztrends
Royal Dutch Shell’s development over the course of the last few days is just sensational. The stock recently reached a new 10-year high and therefore is now on its way to attack entirely new records. The stock can rely on a variety of positive arguments. From the economic perspective it was obvious, that increasing oil prices, would improve the results as ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuell