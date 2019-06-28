Erweiterte Funktionen
Royal Bank of Scotland: So schnell kann es gehen
28.06.19 19:59
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,48 €
|2,467 €
|0,013 €
|+0,53%
|28.06./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,21 €
|2,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,48 €
|+0,49%
|21:29
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,75 $
|+2,04%
|20.06.19
|München
|2,463 €
|+1,61%
|15:58
|Xetra
|2,48 €
|+0,53%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|2,43 €
|+0,21%
|08:22
|Hamburg
|2,433 €
|+0,16%
|08:01
|Hannover
|2,433 €
|+0,16%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|2,468 €
|-0,04%
|21:47
|Düsseldorf
|2,463 €
|-0,12%
|16:25
|Berlin
|2,443 €
|-0,49%
|13:17
= Realtime
