Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rowan Companies":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Rowan Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 92%




24.02.17 13:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rowan Companies Inc.

(RDC) released earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $119.1 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 34.3% to $351.8 million. This was down from $535.8 million last year.


Rowan Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $9.2 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -91.6% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $351.8 Mln vs. $535.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -34.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,448 € 16,704 € 0,744 € +4,45% 24.02./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6SLMV12 A1JX3V 19,52 € 10,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,805 € 0,00%  17.02.17
Frankfurt 17,448 € +4,45%  08:03
Berlin 17,43 € +4,06%  09:47
Düsseldorf 17,475 € +4,05%  08:55
München 17,44 € +3,35%  08:03
Stuttgart 17,441 € +0,70%  08:05
NYSE 18,62 $ 0,00%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Rowan Companies, der etwas a. 06.12.16
3 Nur Mr. Been kauft nicht,Rowa. 22.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...