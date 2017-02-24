Rowan Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 92%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rowan Companies":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rowan Companies Inc.



(RDC) released earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings totaled $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $119.1 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 34.3% to $351.8 million. This was down from $535.8 million last year.

Rowan Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $9.2 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -91.6% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $351.8 Mln vs. $535.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -34.3%

