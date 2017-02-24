Rowan Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 92%
24.02.17 13:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rowan Companies Inc.
(RDC) released earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings totaled $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $119.1 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 34.3% to $351.8 million. This was down from $535.8 million last year.
Rowan Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $9.2 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -91.6% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $351.8 Mln vs. $535.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -34.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,448 €
|16,704 €
|0,744 €
|+4,45%
|24.02./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B6SLMV12
|A1JX3V
|19,52 €
|10,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,805 €
|0,00%
|17.02.17
|Frankfurt
|17,448 €
|+4,45%
|08:03
|Berlin
|17,43 €
|+4,06%
|09:47
|Düsseldorf
|17,475 €
|+4,05%
|08:55
|München
|17,44 €
|+3,35%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|17,441 €
|+0,70%
|08:05
|NYSE
|18,62 $
|0,00%
|23.02.17
