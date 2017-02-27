Rotork FY Pre-Tax Profit Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rotork":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) Monday reported that its profit before tax for the full year slid more than 10 percent to 91.1 million pounds, and it decreased 4 percent to 117.9 million, on an adjusted basis.





On a per share basis, basic earnings declined 10.5 percent to 7.7 pence from 8.6 pence, while adjusted basic earnings slid 3.8 percent to 10.0 pence from 10.4 pence last year.

Reported revenue for the year increased 8.0 percent to 590.1 million pounds, while underlying revenue slid 8.0 percent to 502.6 million pounds.

In addition, the Group said its full-year dividend has been increased by 1.0 percen to 5.10 pence per share.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM