Rotherham Mobile Nightclub In Guinness Records As World's Smallest

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A unique new dance venue recently opened its doors at the Rotherham Carnival in the UK.





Measuring just 2.01 m (6 ft 7 in) high, 0.92 m (3 ft) wide and 1.53 m (5 ft) deep, "Club 28" is the world's Smallest mobile nightclub, and broke the Guinness World Records, the authorities said.

Built from solid wood with a black felt pent roof, it has a maximum capacity of six partygoers and one DJ.

Club 28 was created by Brits Gerard Jenkins-Omar and Stephen Robson.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

