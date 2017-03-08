Rotherham Mobile Nightclub In Guinness Records As World's Smallest

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.03.17 16:40
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A unique new dance venue recently opened its doors at the Rotherham Carnival in the UK.


Measuring just 2.01 m (6 ft 7 in) high, 0.92 m (3 ft) wide and 1.53 m (5 ft) deep, "Club 28" is the world's Smallest mobile nightclub, and broke the Guinness World Records, the authorities said.


Built from solid wood with a black felt pent roof, it has a maximum capacity of six partygoers and one DJ.


Club 28 was created by Brits Gerard Jenkins-Omar and Stephen Robson.


