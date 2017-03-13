Romania Trade Deficit Widens In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fraport":

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.





The trade deficit widened to EUR 602.2 million in January from EUR 379.7 million in the corresponding month last year.

Exports climbed 13.6 percent year-over-year in January and imports surged by 17.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 8.6 percent in January, while imports declined by 3.9 percent.

