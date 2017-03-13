Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fraport":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Romania Trade Deficit Widens In January




13.03.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.


The trade deficit widened to EUR 602.2 million in January from EUR 379.7 million in the corresponding month last year.


Exports climbed 13.6 percent year-over-year in January and imports surged by 17.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, exports rose 8.6 percent in January, while imports declined by 3.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,89 € 58,81 € 0,08 € +0,14% 13.03./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005773303 577330 59,99 € 44,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,942 € 0,00%  10.03.17
Hamburg 58,75 € +0,41%  08:10
Düsseldorf 58,72 € +0,38%  08:02
Hannover 58,75 € +0,36%  08:10
München 58,67 € +0,29%  08:00
Berlin 58,67 € +0,29%  08:00
Xetra 58,89 € +0,14%  09:02
Stuttgart 58,73 € -0,27%  08:40
Frankfurt 58,719 € -0,69%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
66 Gut fliegen mit Fraport,ohne Flu. 10.06.16
  Fraport + Sicherheit = Umsatz-. 03.04.16
13 Fraport AG: Fehlinvestition in n. 10.12.15
9 Luftfracht bricht um 22.6% ein 14.05.12
6 bedeutsam für fraport 21.08.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...