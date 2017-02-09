Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania Trade Deficit Widens In December




09.02.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade gap widened marginally in December from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.


The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.19 billion in December from EUR 1.17 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the deficit was EUR 863.2 million.


Exports climbed 9.4 percent year-over-year in December and imports grew by 7.5 percent.


In the whole year 2016, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 9.96 billion versus EUR 8.37 billion shortfall in 2015. Both exports and imports increased by 5.1 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively as compared to last year.


