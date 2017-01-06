Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania Retail Sales Growth Eases For Eighth Month




06.01.17 08:54
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the eighth successive month in November, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.


Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 10.4 percent spike in October. Sales have been rising since April 2015.


Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products grew 6.4 percent on year and those of non-food products surged by 13.9 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent from October, when it increased by 0.8 percent


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:51 , dpa-AFX
France Trade Deficit Narrows In November
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - E2V Technologies (Grp [...]
09:37 , dpa-AFX
PBoC Lifts Yuan Reference Rate By Most Sin [...]
09:34 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Dee Valley
09:24 , dpa-AFX
LG Electronics Sees Operating Loss In Q4
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...