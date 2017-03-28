Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania Q4 Unemployment Rate Falls




28.03.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.


The jobless rate dropped to 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter. There were 485,000 unemployed people in the country during the period.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, reached the highest level of 20.8 percent in the December quarter.


The employment rate came in at 61.6 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 63.1 percent in the third quarter. The employment rate for the youth was 21.5 percent.


