Romania Q4 Economic Growth Improves




14.02.17 09:07
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth improved in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.5 percent rise in the third quarter.


In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion of the economy was 1.5 percent.


On an annual basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.8 percent in fourth quarter from 4.4 percent in the preceding quarter.


Without adjustment, GDP also grew at a faster pace of 4.7 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 4.3 percent climb in the September quarter.


For the whole year 2016, Romania's economy expanded 4.8 percent compared to a 3.9 percent growth in 2015.


