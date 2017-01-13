Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania Q3 Economic Growth Eases As Estimated




13.01.17 09:45
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth slowed in the three months ended December, in line with the second estimate, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.


Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the third quarter, confirming the preliminary data published on December 6. This follows a 1.5 percent steady growth in the second quarter.


On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 4.5 percent in the September quarter from 5.8 percent in the previous quarter. The third quarter figure was revised down slightly from 4.6 percent.


Without adjustment, the economy expanded 4.3 percent annually in the third quarter, which was also revised from a 4.4 percent growth estimated earlier. It was slower than the 6.0 percent climb in the June quarter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges B [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: alstria office REI [...]
09:45 , dpa-AFX
Romania Q3 Economic Growth Eases As Esti [...]
09:44 , dpa-AFX
Spanien: Verbraucherpreise steigen wie erwarte [...]
09:40 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mostly Lower As Trump Optimi [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...