Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania PPI Rise For First Time In 27 Months




02.02.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased for the first time in more than two years in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.


Industrial producer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first rise since October 2014.


Domestic market prices edged up 0.1 percent annually in December and foreign market prices rose by 2.5 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.8 percent from November, when it increased by 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Dee Valley Group plc
10:26 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE (english)
10:25 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: MITTELSTAND IM FOKUS: ADC [...]
10:10 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: 3neo: Internet neu gedacht. - [...]
10:08 , dpa-AFX
Daimler To Invest ¤10 Bln In Electric Vehicles [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...