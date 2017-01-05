Erweiterte Funktionen
Romania PPI Falls Further In November
05.01.17 12:34
dpa-AFX
BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices continued its declining trend in November, though the rate of decline was only marginal, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.
Industrial producer prices edged down 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.3 percent drop in October. The measure has been falling since October 2014.
Domestic market prices dipped 0.8 percent annually in November, while prices in the foreign market rose by 1.0 percent.
Month-on-month, producer prices remained flat in November after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.
