Romania PPI Climbs For Second Month
02.03.17 08:32
dpa-AFX
BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased for the second straight month in January, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.
Industrial producer prices rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.9 percent climb in December, which was the first rise since October 2014.
Domestic market producer prices went up 2.2 percent annually in January and prices in the foreign market grew by 3.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.0 percent from December, when it climbed by 0.8 percent.
