Romania Jan Industrial Production Expands




13.03.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.


Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in January. Manufacturing production alone climbed by 6.5 percent.


Energy sector output advanced 4.3 percent over the year, while mining production declined by 7.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production registered a decrease of 0.5 percent in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



