Romania Jan Industrial Production Expands
13.03.17 09:08
BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.
Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in January. Manufacturing production alone climbed by 6.5 percent.
Energy sector output advanced 4.3 percent over the year, while mining production declined by 7.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production registered a decrease of 0.5 percent in January.
