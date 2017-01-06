Romania Central Bank Holds Rate Steady Again

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the 13th consecutive session, as it expects inflation to remain lower than earlier forecast for the medium term.





The Board of the National Bank of Romania kept the monetary policy rate at 1.75 percent, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.

The minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions and the ratio on the leu-denominated liabilities were maintained at 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

The most recent assessments reconfirm the outlook for the annual inflation rate to re-enter positive territory in the first quarter of this year, along with resuming an upward course, amid the fading out of the transitory effect of the standard VAT rate cut to 20 percent, excess demand and higher unit wage costs, the bank said.

However, the annual inflation rate is expected to stand lower than the level highlighted in the latest medium-term forecast, the NBR added.

