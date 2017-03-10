Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania CPI Rises For Second Month




10.03.17 09:51
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.


The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.1 percent rise in January.


Grocery prices grew 1.4 percent annually in February and prices of non-food products went up by 0.1 percent. At the same time, costs for services dropped 1.3 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices registered a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:58 , dpa-AFX
Johnson stellt Brexit-Rechnung infrage: Keine [...]
09:51 , dpa-AFX
Romania CPI Rises For Second Month
09:49 , dpa-AFX
Dobrindt: Pkw-Maut schafft Gerechtigkeit auf [...]
09:42 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:41 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...