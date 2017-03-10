Romania CPI Rises For Second Month

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.





The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.1 percent rise in January.

Grocery prices grew 1.4 percent annually in February and prices of non-food products went up by 0.1 percent. At the same time, costs for services dropped 1.3 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices registered a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM