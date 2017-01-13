Erweiterte Funktionen


Romania CPI Falls At Slower Rate In December




13.01.17 09:34
dpa-AFX


BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices declined further in December, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.


The consumer price index dropped 0.5 percent year-over-year in December, following a 0.7 percent fall in November.


Prices of non-food products decreased 0.9 percent annually in December and costs for services dipped by 1.8 percent. At the same time, grocery prices registered an increase of 0.7 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent at the end of the year.


In the whole year 2016, the average annual rate of change in consumer prices was -1.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



