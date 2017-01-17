Rolls-Royce To Pay £671 Mln To Settle Bribery Probes In UK, US, Brazil

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rolls-Royce Holdings":

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.



PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Monday that it has agreed to pay 671 million pounds to settle bribery and corruption charges with UK, US and Brazilian regulators.

In its statement, the company said it in principle reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement or DPA with the UK Serious Fraud Office or SFO, which was the subject of a preliminary court ruling on Monday. The proposed DPA is subject to final judicial approval and the SFO and Rolls-Royce will appear at court on January 17 to seek this approval.

In addition, Rolls-Royce has also reached a DPA with the US Department of Justice or DoJ and a Leniency Agreement with Brazil's Ministério Público Federal or MPF.

These agreements relate to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in a number of overseas markets, concerns about which the company passed to the SFO from 2012 onwards. These are voluntary agreements which result in the suspension of a prosecution provided that the company fulfils certain requirements, including the payment of a financial penalty.

If finalized, these agreements in total would result in the payment of approximately 671 million pounds. Under the deal terms, Rolls-Royce will pay 497.25 million pounds plus interest under a schedule lasting up to five years, plus a payment in respect of the SFO's costs.

Rolls-Royce has also agreed to make payments to the DoJ totaling $169.92 million and to the MPF totaling $25.58 million. der the terms of the DPA with the SFO,

Total payments by Rolls-Royce in the first year of all three agreements would be 293 million pounds.

The company said it has co-operated fully with the authorities and will continue to do so.

Rolls-Royce will report full year 2016 results on February 14. Early indications are that the company has had a good finish to the year with both profit and, in particular, cash expected to be ahead of expectations.

