Rolls-Royce Reportedly Freezes Pay For 8,000 Managers

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc



PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) will freeze salaries for 8,000 managers as it deepens cost cuts after earnings fell by almost half in 2016, according to Bloomberg reported.

While raises for managers and executive staff will be announced as usual in March, they won't be implemented until September, with no backdated payments, The Chief Executive Officer Warren East reportedly said in an internal message to staff.

The move could save Rolls about 15 million pounds, based on last year's 2 percent average wage award. Factory workers and engineers will still get an increase from the usual date.

Rolls-Royce is extending cost cuts after underlying pretax profit fell 49 percent to 813 million pounds, with only a "modest" gain expected in 2017.

The pay freeze comes after Rolls-Royce employees qualified for their first bonus in three years in 2016, with the earnings decline less than the company and analysts had forecast.

