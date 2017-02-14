Rolls Royce Posts Loss In Fiscal Year; Underlying Revenue Down 2%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rolls-Royce Holdings":

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.



PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported a loss before tax of 4.6 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to profit of 160 million pounds, previous year. Loss to ordinary shareholders was 4.0 billion pounds or 220.08 pence per share compared to profit of 83 million pounds or 4.48 pence per share, last year. The Group noted that its reported loss reflected a non-cash impact of 4.4 billion pounds period-end mark-to-market revaluation of derivatives and a 0.7 billion pounds charge for financial penalties from agreements with investigating bodies.

Fiscal year underlying profit before tax decreased to 813 million pounds from 1.43 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying EPS decreased 49% to 30.13 pence, reflecting the reduction in profit for the year.

Fiscal year reported revenue increased 9% to 14.95 billion pounds from 13.72 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue was down 2% at constant exchange rates, reflecting weakness in Marine.

Warren East, Chief Executive, said: "We have made operational progress and performed ahead of our expectations for the year as a whole. While we have made good progress in our cost cutting and efficiency programmes, more needs to be done to ensure we drive sustainable margin improvements within the business."

At the AGM on 4 May 2017, the directors will recommend an issue of 71 C Shares with a total nominal value of 7.1 pence for each ordinary share. Together with the interim issue on 4 January 2017 of 46 C Shares for each ordinary share with a total nominal value of 4.6 pence, this is the equivalent of a total annual payment to ordinary shareholders of 11.7 pence for each ordinary share.

Rolls Royce said, after a better than expected 2016, year-on-year incremental progress will be modest. The Group's medium-term trajectory for revenue, profit and free cash flow remains unchanged. Rolls Royce said, on a constant currency basis, Group revenue for 2017 should be marginally higher than that achieved in 2016, despite expected further weakening in offshore oil and gas markets in Marine.

