Rockwell Collins Reports 9% Rise In Q1 Bottom Line
20.01.17 12:49
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Collins (COL) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $145 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $133 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.
Rockwell Collins earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 - $5.4 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,573 €
|84,11 €
|-0,537 €
|-0,64%
|20.01./13:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7743411016
|694062
|90,44 €
|71,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,573 €
|-0,64%
|09:31
|NYSE
|89,21 $
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Stuttgart
|83,331 €
|-0,52%
|13:16
|Düsseldorf
|83,52 €
|-0,58%
|09:31
|Frankfurt
|83,461 €
|-0,74%
|08:02
|München
|83,66 €
|-0,75%
|08:01