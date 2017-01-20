Rockwell Collins Reports 9% Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Collins (COL) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $145 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $133 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.


Rockwell Collins earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%


-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 - $5.4 Bln


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,573 € 84,11 € -0,537 € -0,64% 20.01./13:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7743411016 694062 90,44 € 71,16 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		83,573 € -0,64%  09:31
NYSE 89,21 $ 0,00%  19.01.17
Stuttgart 83,331 € -0,52%  13:16
Düsseldorf 83,52 € -0,58%  09:31
Frankfurt 83,461 € -0,74%  08:02
München 83,66 € -0,75%  08:01
  = Realtime
