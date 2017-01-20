Rockwell Collins Reports 9% Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Collins (COL) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $145 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $133 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.

Rockwell Collins earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 - $5.4 Bln

