Rockwell Automation Names Patrick Goris SVP & CFO




11.01.17 15:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK) announced it has named Patrick Goris senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 7, 2017. Goris currently serves as the company's vice president, investor relations and vice president, finance, of the Architecture & Software segment.


Patrick Goris has held roles of increasing responsibility within finance since joining Rockwell Automation in 2006. He has over 20 years of global financial management experience, including 10 years with Graphic Packaging International before joining the company.


Patrick Goris succeeds Theodore Crandall, who has been appointed senior vice president, Control Products & Solutions, replacing Ken Champa. Crandall will lead the overall strategy and growth of CP&S, which provides intelligent motor control products, industrial components, automation solutions and consulting services to customers around the world.


