Rockwell Automation Inc. Reveals 15% Gain In Q1 Profit
25.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc.
(ROK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $227.3 million, or $1.75 per share. This was higher than $197.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.49 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $227.3 Mln. vs. $197.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.35
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|132,74 €
|131,00 €
|1,74 €
|+1,33%
|25.01./14:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7739031091
|903978
|133,20 €
|88,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|132,74 €
|+1,33%
|13:02
|Frankfurt
|136,00 €
|+2,43%
|14:26
|Berlin
|131,66 €
|+1,79%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|131,59 €
|+1,68%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|131,48 €
|+1,59%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|133,50 €
|+0,74%
|13:04
|München
|131,99 €
|+0,72%
|08:08
|NYSE
|142,03 $
|0,00%
|24.01.17