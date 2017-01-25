Erweiterte Funktionen



Rockwell Automation Inc. Reveals 15% Gain In Q1 Profit




25.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $227.3 million, or $1.75 per share. This was higher than $197.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.49 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.


Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $227.3 Mln. vs. $197.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.35


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
132,74 € 131,00 € 1,74 € +1,33% 25.01./14:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7739031091 903978 133,20 € 88,66 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		132,74 € +1,33%  13:02
Frankfurt 136,00 € +2,43%  14:26
Berlin 131,66 € +1,79%  08:08
Düsseldorf 131,59 € +1,68%  09:12
Hamburg 131,48 € +1,59%  08:06
Stuttgart 133,50 € +0,74%  13:04
München 131,99 € +0,72%  08:08
NYSE 142,03 $ 0,00%  24.01.17
  = Realtime
