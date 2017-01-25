Rockwell Automation Inc. Reveals 15% Gain In Q1 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc.



(ROK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $227.3 million, or $1.75 per share. This was higher than $197.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.49 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $227.3 Mln. vs. $197.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.35

