Roche Unveils MagNA Pure 24 System




17.03.17 07:26
dpa-AFX


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said that it has launched a new instrument for nucleic acid extraction and purification, the MagNA Pure 24 System.

The new system offers an extraction solution with on-board primary sample handling for low to medium throughput customers who require high quality nucleic acid extractions.


Nucleic acid extraction is the first step in molecular testing and is critical to lab efficiency. The MagNA Pure 24 System is a fully automated clinical sample extractor that delivers walk-away automation, while minimizing hands-on time and purification variability. The MagNA Pure 24 System is capable of extracting nucleic acids from a wide range of human sample types with a single universal reagent kit, offering customers the flexibility and standardization they need for their downstream workflow.


The MagNA Pure 24 System is IVD/CE-IVD labelled and is now available in most countries, including the U.S. and countries accepting CE mark.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



