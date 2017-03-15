Roche Shareholders Confirm Christoph Franz As Chairman, Approve Dividend Growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Roche Genussscheine":

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Holdings (RHHBY.



PK) Tuesday announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its ordinary Annual General Meeting.

Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Anita Hauser was elected as a new member of the Board. All other Board members standing for re-election also were confirmed for a term of one year.

After ten years on the Roche Board, Pius Baschera had decided to not stand for re-election, Franz said.

Further, shareholders approved an increase in the gross dividend for the past financial year to 8.20 Swiss francs per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 30th consecutive dividend increase.

Shareholders endorsed the total amount of bonuses paid to the Corporate Executive Committee, as well as the bonus paid to the Chairman for 2016. They also approved the maximum total amount of future remuneration of the Board of Directors, and the maximum total amount of future remuneration for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2018 ordinary Annual General Meeting.

