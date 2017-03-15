Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Roche Genussscheine":
 Zertifikate      OS    


Roche Shareholders Confirm Christoph Franz As Chairman, Approve Dividend Growth




15.03.17 06:05
dpa-AFX


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Holdings (RHHBY.

PK) Tuesday announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its ordinary Annual General Meeting.


Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Anita Hauser was elected as a new member of the Board. All other Board members standing for re-election also were confirmed for a term of one year.


After ten years on the Roche Board, Pius Baschera had decided to not stand for re-election, Franz said.


Further, shareholders approved an increase in the gross dividend for the past financial year to 8.20 Swiss francs per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 30th consecutive dividend increase.


Shareholders endorsed the total amount of bonuses paid to the Corporate Executive Committee, as well as the bonus paid to the Chairman for 2016. They also approved the maximum total amount of future remuneration of the Board of Directors, and the maximum total amount of future remuneration for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2018 ordinary Annual General Meeting.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
242,03 € 242,54 € -0,51 € -0,21% 15.03./08:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012032048 855167 247,67 € 201,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		242,03 € -0,21%  08:11
Stuttgart 242,50 € +0,22%  08:03
Berlin 241,97 € +0,03%  08:11
Düsseldorf 241,80 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Frankfurt 241,327 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Hamburg 242,63 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Xetra 241,05 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 258,47 $ -0,06%  14.03.17
München 241,48 € -0,33%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
181 Roche Holding :: Kaufsignal auf. 13.03.17
  Dossier über Roche und Merck 29.08.06
41 Vogelgrippeaktien - jetzt gehts. 21.02.06
3 lohnt jetzt ein roche einstieg? 13.10.05
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 16.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...