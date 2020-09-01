Robert M. Almeida (MFS): Births, Deaths and Indices

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.10.20
01.09.2020


For hundreds of years, markets have set the cost of capital. Today, markets aren’t functioning normally. “Zombie” companies are proliferating as governments and central banks put their thumbs on the scale. Markets today, unlike in the past, aren’t able to wring out the excesses, putting the onus on active managers to avoid the dead wood in many major indices.

