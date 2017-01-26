Robert Half International Profit Retreats 17% In Q4
26.01.17 22:39
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit totaled $77.79 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $93.44 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.27 billion. This was down from $1.30 billion last year.
Robert Half International earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $77.79 Mln. vs. $93.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,25 $
|49,93 $
|-4,68 $
|-9,37%
|27.01./18:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7703231032
|856701
|50,98 $
|34,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,61 €
|0,00%
|26.01.17
|Frankfurt
|45,00 €
|-3,07%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|44,50 €
|-4,24%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|42,58 €
|-8,05%
|16:50
|NYSE
|45,25 $
|-9,37%
|18:51
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Robert Half International RHI (W.
|03.11.16