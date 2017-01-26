Robert Half International Profit Retreats 17% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 22:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $77.79 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $93.44 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.27 billion. This was down from $1.30 billion last year.


Robert Half International earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $77.79 Mln. vs. $93.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,25 $ 49,93 $ -4,68 $ -9,37% 27.01./18:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7703231032 856701 50,98 $ 34,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,61 € 0,00%  26.01.17
Frankfurt 45,00 € -3,07%  08:02
Düsseldorf 44,50 € -4,24%  09:12
Stuttgart 42,58 € -8,05%  16:50
NYSE 45,25 $ -9,37%  18:51
  = Realtime
