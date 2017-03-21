Rival Clothier Sues Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A clothing retailer in San Francisco has filed a class-action lawsuit against Ivanka Trump's clothing company, alleging that the company has gained unfair advantage due to Ivanka's father being President of the United States.





The lawsuit was filed by Modern Appealing Clothing or MAC in San Francisco Superior Court last week. MAC owns and operates two businesses in San Francisco that specializes in women's clothing and accessories.

The lawsuit claims that Ivanka's company, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC, has gained unfair advantage from Donald Trump being President of the U.S., and also from Ivanka as well as her husband, Jared Kushner, working for the U.S. President.

"That advantage is specifically prohibited by the Constitution and laws of the United Sates and the laws of the State of California," MAC said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also charges President Trump, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, and White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer, with helping boost sales of Ivanka Trump Marks LLC products.

Further, the suit accuses Ivanka Trump as well as her employees and agents of exploiting the power and prestige of the White House for personal gain, including, but not limited to, piggy-backing promotion of Ivanka Trump products on appearances at executive branch and other governmental events.

MAC is seeking a restraining order that would bar any Ivanka Trump label clothing or accessories from "continuing to compete unfairly" with the company in the women's clothing and accessories business in California.

The lawsuit comes amid news that Ivanka has been allocated an office at the White House. Despite securing her own office on the second floor of the West Wing, the hub of U.S. executive power, the "first daughter" will not have an official title or draw salary.

Ivanka's role will be to serve as the President's "eyes and ears" while providing broad-ranging advice, not just limited to women's empowerment issues, Politico reported, quoting her attorney Jamie Gorelick.

