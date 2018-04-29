Erweiterte Funktionen


Rite Aid stock: The investors are worrying




29.04.18 21:16
Finanztrends

The planned merger of Rite Aid and Albertsons does not only have supporters. Many investors consider the deal as disadvantageous for Rite Aid. One complaint is that Rite Aid would acquire a company with a lot of debt, while the current holder Cerberus would receive several assets.


The stockholder’s fears became noticeable at the stock exchanges as well. The Rite Aid ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Lizenz - Produktion startet
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis  
 
Nutritional High International Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Short Squeeze nach Short-Attacke - 30 Mio. EUR Übernahme. Bester Social Media Hot Stock 10 mal besser als Facebook

ASMALLWORLD AG
Weitere Artikel mehr >
04:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
IG-Metall-Chef lehnt Grundeinkommen ab
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Roth ruft zu härterer Gangart gegenüber der [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Roth kritisiert Wahlkampf-Verbot für ausländis [...]
01:00 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
DGB will Rechtsanspruch auf Home Office
01:00 , news aktuell
Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger: Land Nordrhein-Westfal [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...