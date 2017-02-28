Erweiterte Funktionen

Rio Tinto Aims To Deliver $5 Bln Of Free Cash Flow Over Five Years




28.02.17 03:23
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it aims to deliver $5 billion of free cash flow in productivity improvements over five years.

It targets $2 billion cost savings across 2016 and 2017.


Rio Tinto chief financial officer Chris Lynch presented at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007188757 852147 44,33 € 23,36 €
