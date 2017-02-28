Erweiterte Funktionen
Rio Tinto Aims To Deliver $5 Bln Of Free Cash Flow Over Five Years
28.02.17 03:23
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it aims to deliver $5 billion of free cash flow in productivity improvements over five years.
It targets $2 billion cost savings across 2016 and 2017.
Rio Tinto chief financial officer Chris Lynch presented at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,67 €
|39,67 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.02./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007188757
|852147
|44,33 €
|23,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,697 €
|-0,10%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|39,525 €
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Xetra
|39,67 €
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Frankfurt
|39,716 €
|-0,09%
|27.02.17
|Hamburg
|39,55 €
|-1,57%
|27.02.17
|Hannover
|39,55 €
|-1,57%
|27.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,61 €
|-1,61%
|27.02.17
|München
|39,71 €
|-2,53%
|27.02.17
|Berlin
|39,095 €
|-2,55%
|27.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,45 $
|-7,27%
|27.02.17
= Realtime
