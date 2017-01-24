Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rio Tinto plc":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Rio Tinto Agrees To Sell Coal & Allied Industries For Around $2.45 Bln




24.01.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) Tuesday said it signed a binding agreement for the sale of its Australian subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd.

to Yancoal Australia Ltd. for up to $2.45 billion.


As per the agreement, an initial $1.95 billion cash will be payable at completion; and $500 million in aggregate deferred cash payments, payable as annual installments of $100 million over five years following completion. After the sale is completed, Rio Tinto will also be entitled to potential royalties.


Further, Rio Tinto will continue to benefit from earnings and cash flow generated by Coal & Allied until completion of the transaction. The Coal & Allied operations will also continue to use Rio Tinto Marine freight services following completion of the transaction.


The transaction is expected to be complete in the second half of 2017. After completion of the sale, Rio Tinto will become entitled to a quarterly coal price linked royalty calculated as $2 per tonne of attributable saleable production.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,14 € 40,625 € 1,515 € +3,73% 24.01./11:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007188757 852147 42,14 € 20,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,209 € +3,34%  11:16
Düsseldorf 41,755 € +5,58%  09:48
Frankfurt 42,13 € +3,81%  11:04
Xetra 42,14 € +3,73%  11:04
Stuttgart 42,00 € +3,47%  09:55
Berlin 41,71 € +3,27%  09:31
Hamburg 40,74 € +2,56%  08:12
Hannover 40,74 € +2,56%  08:12
München 40,90 € +2,30%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 42,85 $ +0,47%  23.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
628 Minen, Metalle, Rohstoffe, Ener. 05.10.16
218 Rio Tinto wieder auf Niveau vo. 02.10.16
40 Rio Tinto PLC unter 39,00 EU. 21.06.16
21 Fundamentals: Rio Tinto 07.10.14
5 Löschung 30.06.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...