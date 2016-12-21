Riksbank Holds Negative Rate; Extends QE

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank retained its negative interest rate and extended the quantitative easing programme on Wednesday.





The Executive Board of the Riksbank maintained the repo rate at -0.50 percent as economists had expected. The bank previously lowered the rate by 0.15 percentage points in February.

Increases in the repo rate are not expected to begin until the beginning of 2018, the bank said.

The board also decided to extend the purchases of government bonds by SEK 30 billion during the first half of 2017.

In the middle of 2017, the Riksbank's purchases will amount to SEK 275 billion, excluding reinvestments.

Riksbank maintained its inflation outlook for 2016, 2017 and 2018. The bank projected inflation to rise to 1.4 percent in 2017 from 1 percent in 2016. For 2018, inflation is forecast to be 2.2 percent.

However, the bank upgraded its growth forecast for 2016 to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent and that for 2017 to 2.4 percent from 2 percent. The bank expects GDP growth of 2.2 percent for 2018 instead of 2.4 percent.

