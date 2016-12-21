Riksbank Expands QE, Maintains Negative Rate

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank extended its quantitative easing programme and retained a negative interest rate on Wednesday.





The Executive Board of the Riksbank decided to extend the purchases of government bonds by SEK 30 billion during the first half of 2017. The purchases include both nominal and real government bonds, each corresponding to SEK 15 billion, respectively.

At the meeting, Deputy Governors Martin Floden, Henry Ohlsson and Cecilia Skingsley entered reservations against the decision to extend the purchases of government bonds by SEK 30 billion.

In the middle of 2017, the Riksbank's purchases will amount to SEK 275 billion, excluding reinvestments.

The board also maintained the repo rate at -0.50 percent as economists had expected. The bank previously lowered the rate by 0.15 percentage points in February.

"There is still a greater probability that the rate will be cut than that it will be raised in the near term," the bank said in a statement. Increases in the repo rate are not expected to begin until the beginning of 2018.

There are risks that can jeopardize the upturn in inflation, the bank said. Monetary policy therefore needs to remain very expansionary, it added.

The Riksbank is underestimating how quickly price pressures will build in the coming year, Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

Despite its dovish rhetoric, Brown said that the Riksbank will be forced to raise interest rates next year.

Riksbank maintained its inflation outlook for 2016, 2017 and 2018. The bank projected inflation to rise to 1.4 percent in 2017 from 1 percent in 2016. For 2018, inflation is forecast to be 2.2 percent.

However, the bank upgraded its growth forecast for 2016 to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent and that for 2017 to 2.4 percent from 2 percent. The bank expects GDP growth of 2.2 percent for 2018 instead of 2.4 percent.

