Ricoh Lowers FY Outlook, Year-end Dividend

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese manufacturing services company, lowered its full-year financial outlook as well as cut its year-end dividend.





For the full year ending March 31, 2017, the company now projects attributable net income of 10.00 billion yen or 13.80 yen per share, down from the prior forecast for net income of 18.00 billion yen or 24.83 yen per share.

Sales for the year are now expected to be 2.00 trillion yen, down from the prior forecast for sales of 2.01 trillion yen.

Ricoh noted that the revised outlook is based on both current business performance and business environment. Also, Ricoh's corporate tax expense increased due to the Advance Price Agreement made between Japan and U.S. tax authorities.

In addition, Ricoh lowered its year-end dividend forecast to 12.50 yen from 22.50 yen, citing the revision to the full-year consolidated operating results.

As a result, the annual dividend will now be 35.00 yen, including the interim dividend of 22.50 yen in December.

