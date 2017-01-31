Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ricoh":
 Aktien      OS    


Ricoh Lowers FY Outlook, Year-end Dividend




31.01.17 08:11
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese manufacturing services company, lowered its full-year financial outlook as well as cut its year-end dividend.


For the full year ending March 31, 2017, the company now projects attributable net income of 10.00 billion yen or 13.80 yen per share, down from the prior forecast for net income of 18.00 billion yen or 24.83 yen per share.


Sales for the year are now expected to be 2.00 trillion yen, down from the prior forecast for sales of 2.01 trillion yen.


Ricoh noted that the revised outlook is based on both current business performance and business environment. Also, Ricoh's corporate tax expense increased due to the Advance Price Agreement made between Japan and U.S. tax authorities.


In addition, Ricoh lowered its year-end dividend forecast to 12.50 yen from 22.50 yen, citing the revision to the full-year consolidated operating results.


As a result, the annual dividend will now be 35.00 yen, including the interim dividend of 22.50 yen in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,106 € 8,329 € -0,223 € -2,68% 31.01./09:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3973400009 854279 9,57 € 6,84 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,90 $ +5,58%  09.01.17
Düsseldorf 8,341 € 0,00%  30.01.17
München 8,38 € 0,00%  08:17
Frankfurt 8,11 € -2,61%  08:05
Hannover 8,106 € -2,68%  08:02
Stuttgart 8,106 € -2,68%  08:02
Berlin 8,102 € -2,73%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...