Richemont Q3 Sales Rise, Despite Weak Europe
12.01.17 07:26
dpa-AFX
GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total sales increased 6 percent to 3.09 billion euros from 2.93 billion euros a year ago.
At constant exchange rates, sales increased 5 percent.
Europe sales declined 1 percent to 861 million euros, while sales in Asia Pacific and Americas grew 9 percent each, and Japan sales went up 11 percent. In Middle East and Africa, sales edged up 1 percent.
In the quarter, retail sales climbed 12 percent, while wholesale sales dropped 3 percent.
Looking ahead, the company said the net profit for the year will face a challenging comparative due to the prior year's inclusion of the 639 million euros non-cash gain relating to the merger of The NET-A-PORTER GROUP with YOOX Group.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,599 €
|66,529 €
|2,07 €
|+3,11%
|12.01./08:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0210483332
|A1W5CV
|68,60 €
|49,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|69,00 €
|+2,91%
|08:23
|Hamburg
|68,09 €
|+3,64%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|68,599 €
|+3,11%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|68,00 €
|+2,67%
|08:05
|München
|66,75 €
|+1,61%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|69,92 $
|+0,39%
|11.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|66,14 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
|Xetra
|66,15 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
|Berlin
|65,68 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
