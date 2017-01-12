Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cie Financiere Richemont":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Richemont Q3 Sales Rise, Despite Weak Europe




12.01.17 07:26
dpa-AFX


GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total sales increased 6 percent to 3.09 billion euros from 2.93 billion euros a year ago.

At constant exchange rates, sales increased 5 percent.


Europe sales declined 1 percent to 861 million euros, while sales in Asia Pacific and Americas grew 9 percent each, and Japan sales went up 11 percent. In Middle East and Africa, sales edged up 1 percent.


In the quarter, retail sales climbed 12 percent, while wholesale sales dropped 3 percent.


Looking ahead, the company said the net profit for the year will face a challenging comparative due to the prior year's inclusion of the 639 million euros non-cash gain relating to the merger of The NET-A-PORTER GROUP with YOOX Group.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,599 € 66,529 € 2,07 € +3,11% 12.01./08:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0210483332 A1W5CV 68,60 € 49,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,00 € +2,91%  08:23
Hamburg 68,09 € +3,64%  08:08
Frankfurt 68,599 € +3,11%  08:07
Stuttgart 68,00 € +2,67%  08:05
München 66,75 € +1,61%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 69,92 $ +0,39%  11.01.17
Düsseldorf 66,14 € 0,00%  11.01.17
Xetra 66,15 € 0,00%  11.01.17
Berlin 65,68 € 0,00%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Cie Financiere Richmont - Unte. 22.05.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...