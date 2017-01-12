Richemont Q3 Sales Rise, Despite Weak Europe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cie Financiere Richemont":

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total sales increased 6 percent to 3.09 billion euros from 2.93 billion euros a year ago.



At constant exchange rates, sales increased 5 percent.

Europe sales declined 1 percent to 861 million euros, while sales in Asia Pacific and Americas grew 9 percent each, and Japan sales went up 11 percent. In Middle East and Africa, sales edged up 1 percent.

In the quarter, retail sales climbed 12 percent, while wholesale sales dropped 3 percent.

Looking ahead, the company said the net profit for the year will face a challenging comparative due to the prior year's inclusion of the 639 million euros non-cash gain relating to the merger of The NET-A-PORTER GROUP with YOOX Group.

