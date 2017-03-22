Rice Claims False White House Statements Could Endanger U.S. Security

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has warned false statements by President Donald Trump's administration could potentially pose profound dangers to U.



S. national security.

In an op-ed piece for the Washington Post, Rice pointed to Trump's unsubstantiated claims of wiretapping by former President Barack Obama and potential involvement by British intelligence.

"These false statements from the White House are part of a disturbing pattern of behavior that poses real and potentially profound dangers to U.S. national security," Rice wrote.

Rice argued that the White House poses a serious risk to America's global leadership when it deliberately dissembles and serially contorts the facts.

"The foundation of the United States' unrivaled global leadership rests only in part on our military might, the strength of our economy and the power of our ideals," Rice wrote.

She added, "It is also grounded in the perception that the United States is steady, rational and fact-based. To lead effectively, the United States must maintain respect and trust."

Rice claimed Trump has already established an unsettling pattern but said it is possible to mitigate the long-term effects if the White House returns to the tradition of endeavoring to tell the truth.

It is worth noting that Rice faced questions about her own credibility amid accusations she misled the American people about the terror attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

