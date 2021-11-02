Riber - Order intake accelerating

Riber’s Q321 revenues were up 11% year-on-year. This growth partly offset the 20% contraction in H121 caused by a slowdown in MBE system orders during the coronavirus pandemic in FY20. Revenues for the nine months ended September 2021 (Q321) totalled €15.8m, 9% lower year-on-year. Order intake has improved substantially since FY20, but the resultant production schedule means that system deliveries are concentrated into Q421. MBE system orders continued to pick up in Q321, so management has reiterated its FY21 guidance of over €30.0m revenues and operating income of €1.2m. We leave our estimates unchanged.