Erweiterte Funktionen
Riber - Emerging from the shadow of coronavirus
05.10.21 07:50
Edison Investment Research
While Riber’s H121 performance was depressed by the lack of MBE system orders during FY20, customer confidence appears to be returning. The resultant increase in order intake points to a much stronger second half, with management forecasting over €30.0m revenues and an operating income of €1.2m for the full year. We are upgrading our FY21 estimates, raising PBT by 27%, while leaving our FY22 estimates unchanged.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,498 €
|1,52 €
|-0,022 €
|-1,45%
|05.10./10:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000075954
|938526
|2,15 €
|1,27 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.