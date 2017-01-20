Erweiterte Funktionen

Rhoen-Klinikum : Currently Decision Making Process On Management Board Change




20.01.17 04:16
dpa-AFX


BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.

PK) said Thursday that its supervisory board is currently taking decision to reorganize the management board that will be completed no later than Friday, 20 January 2017, 24:00.


In case the resolution is passed, the supervisory board would appoint Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 01 February 2017 as member of the management board.


Stephan Holzinger has already been a member of the supervisory board of Rhoen-KlinikumAG for anumber of years; he would resign from this position. Together with his appointment to the management board Stephan Holzingerv would at the same time become its chairman. Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert, who has been the chairman so far, would become vice chairman of the management board for personal reasons, Rhoen-Klinikum said.


In connection with this reorganization individual responsibilities would be adjusted internally. The supervisory board would finally discuss resulting adjustments of the division of responsibilities within the management board during its next ordinary meeting on 23. February 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



