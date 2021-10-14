RhoVac - Phase IIb BRaVac study results in H122

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.10.21 08:16
Edison Investment Research

After months of industry-wide turbulence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RhoVac has emerged with a flurry of positive news. In July 2021, the Safety Monitoring Committee gave the green light to continue the lead Phase IIb trial investigating the RV001 cancer vaccine in prostate cancer patients. Patient recruitment was finalised in September 2021, which means the trial is now in its final months, with top-line data expected in H122. Most recently, RhoVac announced that it had retained an international investment bank to prepare for a potential transaction or partnership deal if the data are positive, a strategy which management has consistently communicated since the start of the trial. Our valuation is higher at SEK1.62bn or SEK84.9/share (versus SEK68.5/share previously), mainly due to an increased probability of success.

