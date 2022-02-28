Erweiterte Funktionen


RhoVac - On the home straight




28.02.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

RhoVac’s Phase IIb BRaVac trial has been fully enrolled since September 2021. According to the latest guidance, key results are expected in May or June 2022, which is the most significant catalyst of the investment case so far. The BRaVac trial is investigating RV001, a tissue-agnostic cancer immunotherapy now known as onilcamotide, in prostate cancer patients with localised disease who have relapsed after treatment with curative intent. There is a lack of treatment options in this stage and patients would typically be offered a ‘watchful waiting’ approach even though there already are signs of the cancer reappearing, so the unmet need is high. Our valuation has increased slightly to SEK1.71bn or SEK89.5/share (from SEK84.9/share previously) after rolling the model forward.

