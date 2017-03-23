Rheinmetall Sees Flat Margin, Higher Organic Sales In FY17; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rheinmetall":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.



PK) on Thursday said it again expects fiscal 2017 sales to continue growing organically and operating earnings to increase further in both of its corporate sectors, Automotive and Defence.

Annual Group sales are expected to grow organically by 4% to 5% in the current fiscal year, based on 5.6 billion euros in 2016. The operating margin will remain at the previous year's level of 6.3%.

Rheinmetall expects the Automotive sector to achieve sales growth of 3% to 4%, and the operating result to climb again, generating an operating margin of at least 8%.

Further, the company projects sales growth of 5% to 6% for the Defence sector in fiscal 2017, with an operating EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.

On account of the planned project terms of the orders already booked, Rheinmetall expects a greater boost to growth in the Defence business from 2018 onwards.

Rheinmetall also anticipates that earnings will continue to improve in the Defence sector in 2017 and expects an operating EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.

In fiscal 2016, Rheinmetall generated net income of 215 million euros, higher than 160 million euros in 2015. Earnings per share amounted to 4.69 euros, compared to 3.88 euros last year.

Sales of 5.60 billion euros increased 8% on a reported basis and 9% after adjustment for currency effects. Both sectors again contributed to the growth in sales.

Further, the company announced that at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose increasing the dividend to 1.45 euros per share, higher than 1.10 euros per share in the previous year.

In Germany, the shares were trading at 71.86 euros, down 1.58 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM