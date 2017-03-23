Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rheinmetall":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Rheinmetall Sees Flat Margin, Higher Organic Sales In FY17; Lifts Dividend




23.03.17 11:39
dpa-AFX


DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.

PK) on Thursday said it again expects fiscal 2017 sales to continue growing organically and operating earnings to increase further in both of its corporate sectors, Automotive and Defence.


Annual Group sales are expected to grow organically by 4% to 5% in the current fiscal year, based on 5.6 billion euros in 2016. The operating margin will remain at the previous year's level of 6.3%.


Rheinmetall expects the Automotive sector to achieve sales growth of 3% to 4%, and the operating result to climb again, generating an operating margin of at least 8%.


Further, the company projects sales growth of 5% to 6% for the Defence sector in fiscal 2017, with an operating EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.


On account of the planned project terms of the orders already booked, Rheinmetall expects a greater boost to growth in the Defence business from 2018 onwards.


Rheinmetall also anticipates that earnings will continue to improve in the Defence sector in 2017 and expects an operating EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.


In fiscal 2016, Rheinmetall generated net income of 215 million euros, higher than 160 million euros in 2015. Earnings per share amounted to 4.69 euros, compared to 3.88 euros last year.


Sales of 5.60 billion euros increased 8% on a reported basis and 9% after adjustment for currency effects. Both sectors again contributed to the growth in sales.


Further, the company announced that at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose increasing the dividend to 1.45 euros per share, higher than 1.10 euros per share in the previous year.


In Germany, the shares were trading at 71.86 euros, down 1.58 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus!
1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!  
 
Secova Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,82 € 73,01 € -1,19 € -1,63% 23.03./11:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007030009 703000 76,00 € 48,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		72,003 € -2,12%  12:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 79,90 $ +1,46%  17.03.17
Berlin 73,30 € +1,13%  08:00
Hannover 73,20 € +1,09%  08:10
Düsseldorf 73,33 € +0,78%  08:05
Hamburg 73,20 € +0,51%  08:09
Stuttgart 71,755 € -1,46%  11:50
Xetra 71,82 € -1,63%  11:58
München 71,87 € -1,95%  11:35
Frankfurt 71,76 € -2,04%  11:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Investments in Rüstungsbranche 20.03.17
102 Rheinmetall - lohnt der Einstieg. 29.07.16
173 Rheinmetall ---2013--- Übergang. 11.11.15
33 Rheinmetall verliert 12 Milliarde. 04.11.14
27 Rheinmetall AG 03.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...