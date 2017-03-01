Erweiterte Funktionen

Rheinmetall FY16 EBIT Up 23%, Sales Also Rises




01.03.17 07:59
dpa-AFX


DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.

PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased 23 percent to 353 million euros from 287 million euros in the previous year. EBIT margin increased to 6.3 percent from 5.5 percent last year.


Consolidated sales for the year rose 8 percent to 5.60 billion euros from 5.18 billion euros a year ago. Both sectors contributed to the growth in sales at the Group.


The Defence sector sales grew 14 percent to 2.95 billion euros. At 3.05 billion euros, the order intake was higher than the previous year's 2.69 billion euros.


The Automotive sector sales grew 2.5 percent to 2.66 billion euros.


Rheinmetall will publish the final figures for fiscal year 2016 on March 23.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



