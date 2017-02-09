Reynolds American Inc Bottom Line Climbs 27% In Q4
09.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reynolds American Inc (RAI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $879 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $692 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.19 billion. This was up from $3.05 billion last year.
Reynolds American Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $879 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,92 €
|56,92 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.02./13:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7617131062
|A0B7KR
|57,36 €
|39,74 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,92 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|München
|56,56 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|NYSE
|60,50 $
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|56,496 €
|-0,23%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|56,51 €
|-0,23%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|56,34 €
|-0,69%
|09:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|51
|R.J. Reynolds Tobacco - Big P.
|23.10.16