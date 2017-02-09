Reynolds American Inc Bottom Line Climbs 27% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reynolds American Inc (RAI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $879 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $692 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.19 billion. This was up from $3.05 billion last year.


Reynolds American Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $879 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



