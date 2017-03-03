Rexel BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : MID-Stabilisation Notice

Erweiterte Funktionen


Date: 3 March 2017




Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Rexel


Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement




Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 27 February 2017, BNP Paribas, Contact: Stanford Hartman,  telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.




Securities


+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 

| Issuer:                   |  Rexel                                        |
+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 
| Guarantor (if any):       |                                               |
+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 
| Aggregate nominal amount: |  Eur 300 million                              |
+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 
| Description:              | 15 June 2024 XS1574686264                     |
+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 
| Stabilisation Manager(s): |  BNPP/Calyon/BAML/HSBC/Natixis/BBVA/CIC/SGCIB |
|                           |                                               |
|                           |                                               |
+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



Stabilisation transaction[s]


+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 

| Date     | Price    | Quantity   | Stabilisation trading venue |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 | 100.375  | 620,000    |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 | 100.375  | 500,000    |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 | 100.25   | 700,000    | OTC                         |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.25  | 300,000    |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 | 100.5    |  2,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 | 100.375  |  250,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.375 |  1,600,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.275 |  700,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.2   |  1,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.2   |  1,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.25  |  1,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.25  |  1,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.2   |  500,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.25  |  300,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  27/2/17 |  100.25  | 500,000    |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  28/2/17 |  100.2   | 240,000    |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  28/2/17 |  100.125 |  350,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  28/2/17 |  100.1   |  500,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  28/2/17 |  100.225 |  2,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  28/2/17 |  100.125 |  100,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  1/3/17  |  100.1   |  1,000,000 |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  1/3/17  |  100.11  |  365,000   |  OTC                        |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+ 
|  1/3/17  | 100.25   |  193,000   | OTC                         |
+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------------+



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.




This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.





 




