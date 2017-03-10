Rex Tillerson Says No Role In Approving Keystone XL Pipeline

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from any role in approving the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, a major pipeline to import petroleum from Canada to the United States.





Within a week of assuming office, President Donald Trump had invited TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. (TransCanada), to re-submit its application to the Department of State for a Presidential permit for the Keystone project.

The Obama administration had previously denied approval for the final segment of the 1,900-kilometer pipeline in 2015 after years of exhaustive study and delays.

Revival of the $6.1 billion Keystone project was one of the promises Trump made during election campaign to increase domestic energy production.

But Greenpeace launched a petition drive to ask the Office of Government Ethics to urge Secretary Tillerson to recuse himself from any decisions regarding the Keystone pipeline, as the former chief executive of the US energy giant ExxonMobil has a conflict of interest in it.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters that Tillerson has not worked on that matter at the Department of State, and will play no role in the deliberations or ultimate resolution of TransCanada's application.

