Erweiterte Funktionen


Rex Tillerson Says No Role In Approving Keystone XL Pipeline




10.03.17 16:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from any role in approving the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, a major pipeline to import petroleum from Canada to the United States.


Within a week of assuming office, President Donald Trump had invited TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. (TransCanada), to re-submit its application to the Department of State for a Presidential permit for the Keystone project.


The Obama administration had previously denied approval for the final segment of the 1,900-kilometer pipeline in 2015 after years of exhaustive study and delays.


Revival of the $6.1 billion Keystone project was one of the promises Trump made during election campaign to increase domestic energy production.


But Greenpeace launched a petition drive to ask the Office of Government Ethics to urge Secretary Tillerson to recuse himself from any decisions regarding the Keystone pipeline, as the former chief executive of the US energy giant ExxonMobil has a conflict of interest in it.


State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters that Tillerson has not worked on that matter at the Department of State, and will play no role in the deliberations or ultimate resolution of TransCanada's application.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:27 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: GfK SE: The management boar [...]
17:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:49 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier reports fu [...]
16:44 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...