Retired US Navy Admiral Among 9 Military Officers Arrested In Bribery Scandal




15.03.17 15:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A retired US Navy admiral and eight other high-ranking Navy officers were arrested across the United States for receiving sexual and monetary favors from a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" in exchange for classified and internal U.

S. Navy information.


Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless was among nine high-ranking military officers charged in a federal indictment with accepting luxury travel, elaborate dinners and services of prostitutes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), the Department of Justice said Tuesday.


So far, a total of 25 named individuals have been charged in connection with the corruption and fraud investigation into GDMA, a defense-contracting firm based in Singapore. Of those charged, 20 are current or former U.S. Navy officials and five are GDMA executives. To date, 13 have pleaded guilty while several other cases are pending.


