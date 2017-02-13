Erweiterte Funktionen


Results of GM and AGM




13.02.17 15:18
dpa-AFX


                                                           13 February 2017


GB00B2334P26


Welney Plc


("Welney" or the "Company")


Results of GM and AGM



AGM


Welney is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the AGM Notice, were duly passed.




GM


The resolution to elect Mark Jackson as director was voted against by the shareholders.




The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Darren Edmonston Tel: + 44 07976 664813



NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA










This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Welney Plc via GlobeNewswire



B2334P2R48


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Me [...]
16:37 , dpa-AFX
Spanien: Ermittlungen gegen Ex-Notenbankchef [...]
16:37 , dpa-AFX
Copper Soaring As Mining Strike Turns Ugly
16:36 , dpa-AFX
35 Millionen Euro Fördergelder für Flughafen S [...]
16:23 , dpa-AFX
Harris Awarded $403 Mln Contract To Continu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...