13 February 2017

Welney Plc

("Welney" or the "Company")

Results of GM and AGM

AGM

Welney is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the AGM Notice, were duly passed.





GM

The resolution to elect Mark Jackson as director was voted against by the shareholders.

The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

