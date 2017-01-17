Erweiterte Funktionen

Restructure Proposals




17.01.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


Publication of Final Terms







* Third Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 14 May 2010 (the "Final Terms") as amended and restated on 9 May 2013, on 9 May 2016 and on 17 January 2017, with the amendments coming into effect on 18 January 2017.










The Final Terms should be read in conjunction with the relevant Prospectus dated 6 May 2010, supplemented by the supplement dated 20 May 2010 and by the Supplement dated 21 July 2010.






Additional amount of EUR 1,350,000,000 which increase the Aggregate Nominal Amount to EUR 2,700,000,000 by means of an increasing of the Specified Denomination of each Covered Bond from EUR 50,000 to EUR 100,000






To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.






http://hugin.info/134857/R/2071708/778542.pdf









For further information, please contact






Rui Coimbra



Taguspark,



 EdifÃ­cio 1 Piso 0, Ala B



2744-002 Porto Salvo



PORTUGAL






Telephone : +351 211 131 080



Fax : +351 211 136 982



Email : investors@millenniumbcp.pt












No disclaimer needed





Third Amended and Restated Final Terms signed: http://hugin.info/134857/R/2071708/778542.pdf




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. via GlobeNewswire



8741380724526R31


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


